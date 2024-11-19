Kids in the Kitchen: Challah Bread

Hog farmer Mike Patterson brought his 10-year old daughter, Leia, in to show off her Challah Bread recipe that she won Grand Champion at the Goodhue County Fair with.

1 cup water

2 large eggs, beaten

2 Tbsp of honey

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 cups (512g) bread flour

2 Tbsp of sugar

1 tsp salt

2 ½ tsp (7g) of active yeast

Topping: 1 large egg whole, beaten for the egg glaze

Directions:

Following the ingredient order, place all ingredients in the bread machine.

Use the regular dough setting on the bread machine and press start.

When the dough and the machine are done remove dough from the pan, place on a lightly floured counter and roll with a rolling pin.

Roll into a flat circle. Then cut 1/3 of dough off leaving 2/3 of dough.

Take the bigger dough ball and divide it into thirds, using your hands, roll each dough into 16 inch ropes.

Take the three 16 inch ropes and firmly pinch the top ends together. Braid the ropes and pinch the bottom ends together.

Then take the smaller dough ball and divide it into thirds. Using your hands, roll each dough into 17 inch ropes.

Next, take the three 17 inch ropes and pinch the rope ends together. Braid the ropes and pinch the bottom ends together.

Place the 17 inch braid on top of the 16 inch braid.

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment and brush top with egg glaze.

Allow it to double in size at room temperature for about 1 hour.

Bake in a 375 degree oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

