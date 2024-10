In September 2024, Twin Cities Live’s Kelli Hanson and more than 40 viewers traveled on an incredible journey to Iceland thanks to Carrousel Travel. Kelli explains why going with a group can’t be beat.

You can have Carrousel Travel plan your next vacation. Call them at (612) 866-2503 or head to their website.

To learn more about the new come along trip to Iceland that Carrousel Travel is hosting, click here.