Holidays with Heartland America

If you are planning to host during the holiday season, Heartland America has things that will help you get ready! Kendra Reichenau, the CEO of Heartland America, shows us some products that you can save more than 70% off of retail on.

Use the code: TCL at checkout and receive an additional 10% off on the entire website through 11:59 PM Thursday, 11/7. You can shop Heartland America’s website here.