Holiday Rib Roast
Ashley Wulf from the Minnesota Beef Council joins us with a recipe for rib roast and what to do with the leftovers.
Recipe:
Beef rib roast with red wine cherry sauce
- 1 beef Rib Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons minced shallots, divided
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
- 1-1/8 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper, divided
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth, divided
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 1/2 cup dried cherries or cranberries
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine 2 tablespoons shallots, 2 tablespoons thyme and 1 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Rib Roast Bone-In.
2. Place roast, fat-side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness.
3. Meanwhile, heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until melted. Add remaining 1/4 cup shallots and 1 teaspoon thyme; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until shallots are tender and begin to turn golden. Add 3/4 cup broth, wine and cherries to skillet; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes or until reduced to 1-1/2 cups. Combine remaining 1/4 cup broth and cornstarch; whisk into wine mixture. Stir in remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper; bring to a boil. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
4. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
5. Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with Red Wine-Cherry Sauce.
Shredded beef & egg quesadillas
Ingredients:
-6 ounces cooked beef, shredded or chopped into bite size pieces
-4 large eggs, slightly beaten
-4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)
-1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese
-1 can (4 ounces) chopped or diced green chilies, drained
Toppings (optional):
-Sour cream, salsa, chopped cilantro, guacamole
Directions:
1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add beef and eggs; cook and stir until eggs are scrambled. Season with salt and pepper as desired.
2. Top each of two flour tortillas with 1/4 cup cheese. Evenly divide beef mixture between two tortillas. Top each with half of the chilies and half of remaining cheese. Place remaining two tortillas on top.
3. Wipe out skillet. Heat skillet over medium heat until hot. Cook quesadillas, one at a time, 2 minutes or until tortilla is lightly browned. Turn and continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes. Cut each quesadilla in half. Cut each half into wedges. Serve with toppings, if desired.}