Hearty Fall Meals

Ashley Wulf from the Minnesota Beef Council brings us three meals to warm you up this fall!

Recipes:

Smoky Chipotle Chili

Ingredients:

  • 2-1/2 pounds beef Shoulder Roast Boneless, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, undrained
  • 1 bottle (12 ounces) light beer
  • 2 tablespoons adobo sauce from chipotle peppers
  • 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 3 tablespoons masa harina
  • Sour cream (optional)

Directions:

  1. Cut beef Shoulder Roast into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot; brown beef in batches and remove from stockpot. Season with salt. 
  2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same stockpot over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add beef, tomatoes, beer, adobo sauce and chipotle peppers; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours or until beef is fork-tender. 
  3. Stir in beans and masa harina; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Serve with sour cream, as desired.

Ashley’s Tips:

  1. Avoid lifting the lid of your cooking vessel, which releases valuable heat and moisture and can significantly increase the cooking time.
  2. Any type of beer may be used, but a light beer is a good choice.
  3. Masa harina is a type of dried dough that comes from ground corn, also known as “corn flour.”

Braised Short Ribs with Red Wine Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds beef Chuck Short Ribs, Boneless
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1-1/4 cups beef broth
  • 1-1/2 cups dry red wine, divided
  • 2 small onions, quartered
  • 4 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 3 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1-1/2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped shallots
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown beef Short Ribs on all sides. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Add broth, 1 cup wine, onions, garlic and thyme to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. 
  2. Remove Short Ribs from stockpot; keep warm. Strain vegetables and skim fat from cooking liquid. Reserve 3/4 cup cooking liquid for sauce; discard remaining cooking liquid. 
  3. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallots and minced thyme; cook and stir 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Dissolve cornstarch into remaining 1/2 cup red wine. Add reserved cooking liquid and cornstarch mixture to skillet. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes; stirring often. Remove skillet from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Serve sauce over Short Ribs. 

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

  1. This recipe can be made in the slow cooker. Add beef, salt and pepper, as desired, broth, 1 cup wine, onions, garlic and thyme to 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 quart slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cook on HIGH 4 to 6 hours, or LOW 8 to 10 hours, or until beef is fork tender. When the beef is done, continue instructions for sauce preparations beginning in step 2.

Ashley’s Tips:

  1. Chuck short ribs can be purchased bone-in or boneless.
  2. If using the slow-cooker method, consider browning the short ribs first as it will enhance the flavor of the beef.
  3. Any type of mushrooms and onions may be used.
  4. Serve with any side dishes of your choosing such as asparagus, green beans, mashed potatoes, etc.

Autumn Beef and Cider Stew

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed French onion soup
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 3 cups)
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened dried cranberries

Directions:

  1. Cook bacon in stockpot over medium heat until crisp; remove with slotted spoon to paper-towel-lined plate. Brown 1/2 of Beef Stew Meat in bacon drippings over medium heat; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; season with salt and pepper. 
  2. Return beef and bacon to stockpot. Add soup and cider; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-1/2 hours. 
  3. Add sweet potatoes and cranberries to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, covered, 20 to 30 minutes or until beef and potatoes are fork-tender.

Ashley’s Tips:

  1. One serving contains 36g of protein and 70% of your Daily Value for Zinc!
  2. Regular potatoes could be used in place of the Sweet potatoes.

Feel free to use beef or pork bacon.