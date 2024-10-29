Hearty Fall Meals
Ashley Wulf from the Minnesota Beef Council brings us three meals to warm you up this fall!
Recipes:
Smoky Chipotle Chili
Ingredients:
- 2-1/2 pounds beef Shoulder Roast Boneless, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, undrained
- 1 bottle (12 ounces) light beer
- 2 tablespoons adobo sauce from chipotle peppers
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained
- 3 tablespoons masa harina
- Sour cream (optional)
Directions:
- Cut beef Shoulder Roast into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot; brown beef in batches and remove from stockpot. Season with salt.
- Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same stockpot over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add beef, tomatoes, beer, adobo sauce and chipotle peppers; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
- Stir in beans and masa harina; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Serve with sour cream, as desired.
Ashley’s Tips:
- Avoid lifting the lid of your cooking vessel, which releases valuable heat and moisture and can significantly increase the cooking time.
- Any type of beer may be used, but a light beer is a good choice.
- Masa harina is a type of dried dough that comes from ground corn, also known as “corn flour.”
Braised Short Ribs with Red Wine Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds beef Chuck Short Ribs, Boneless
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1-1/4 cups beef broth
- 1-1/2 cups dry red wine, divided
- 2 small onions, quartered
- 4 teaspoons minced garlic
- 3 fresh thyme sprigs
- 1-1/2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup chopped shallots
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
Directions:
- Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown beef Short Ribs on all sides. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Add broth, 1 cup wine, onions, garlic and thyme to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
- Remove Short Ribs from stockpot; keep warm. Strain vegetables and skim fat from cooking liquid. Reserve 3/4 cup cooking liquid for sauce; discard remaining cooking liquid.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallots and minced thyme; cook and stir 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Dissolve cornstarch into remaining 1/2 cup red wine. Add reserved cooking liquid and cornstarch mixture to skillet. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes; stirring often. Remove skillet from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Serve sauce over Short Ribs.
ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:
- This recipe can be made in the slow cooker. Add beef, salt and pepper, as desired, broth, 1 cup wine, onions, garlic and thyme to 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 quart slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cook on HIGH 4 to 6 hours, or LOW 8 to 10 hours, or until beef is fork tender. When the beef is done, continue instructions for sauce preparations beginning in step 2.
Ashley’s Tips:
- Chuck short ribs can be purchased bone-in or boneless.
- If using the slow-cooker method, consider browning the short ribs first as it will enhance the flavor of the beef.
- Any type of mushrooms and onions may be used.
- Serve with any side dishes of your choosing such as asparagus, green beans, mashed potatoes, etc.
Autumn Beef and Cider Stew
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2-inch pieces
- 2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed French onion soup
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 3 cups)
- 1/3 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
Directions:
- Cook bacon in stockpot over medium heat until crisp; remove with slotted spoon to paper-towel-lined plate. Brown 1/2 of Beef Stew Meat in bacon drippings over medium heat; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; season with salt and pepper.
- Return beef and bacon to stockpot. Add soup and cider; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-1/2 hours.
- Add sweet potatoes and cranberries to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, covered, 20 to 30 minutes or until beef and potatoes are fork-tender.
Ashley’s Tips:
- One serving contains 36g of protein and 70% of your Daily Value for Zinc!
- Regular potatoes could be used in place of the Sweet potatoes.
Feel free to use beef or pork bacon.