Grilled Turkey & Camembert Sandwich

Racheal Perron from Kowalski’s shares some of her best tips when making a grilled sandwich. Plus she gives us recipes for some of her other favorite grilled sandwiches.

Grilled Turkey & Camembert Sandwiches

Makes 2

4 slices Kowalski’s Signature Cranberry Wild Rice Artisan Bread

5 oz. (approx.) Ferndale Market Minnesota Grown Uncured Boneless Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced

4 oz. Camembert cheese, sliced

– handful baby arugula

– spicy raspberry preserves (such as Janet’s Finest Compotes brand)

– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed

Preheat a nonstick skillet or griddle to medium heat. Divide and layer turkey and cheese evenly on 2 slices of bread; top evenly with arugula. Spread preserves on one side of remaining bread slices; place preserve-side down on top of arugula. Brush sandwiches lightly with oil; place on preheated skillet or griddle. Cook on first side until bottom is dark golden-brown (about 2 min.); flip and repeat. If needed, reduce heat slightly and continue cooking, flipping occasionally, until fillings are hot. Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal; serve immediately.

Grilled Farmhouse Meatloaf Sandwiches

Makes 2

– Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter, at room temperature

4 slices Kowalski’s Signature Artisan Sourdough Bread

2 tbsp. Stonewall Kitchen Old Farmhouse Chutney

1 handful fresh arugula

3-4 slices leftover meatloaf, less than ½” thick, warmed a bit in the microwave

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Signature Herb Spread

Butter one side of each slice of bread; place ½ of the bread slices butter-side down on a nonstick skillet or griddle preheated to medium. Spread bread slices in the skillet evenly with chutney; top evenly with arugula and meatloaf. Spread herb spread on unbuttered side of remaining bread slices; place on top of meatloaf, butter side up. Cook sandwiches on first side until bottom is dark golden-brown (about 2 min.); flip and repeat. If needed, reduce heat slightly and continue cooking, flipping occasionally, until sandwich is hot and bread is dark golden-brown. Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal; serve immediately.

Grilled Sweet Potato Sandwiches

Makes 2

8 oz. raw sweet potato, peeled and sliced ¼” thick

– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

2 Kowalski’s Panini or Ciabatta Rolls (from the Bakery Department), prebaked or baked according to pkg. directions

– Lime Aioli (recipe below), to taste

– fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste

1 ½ (approx.) roasted red peppers, sliced into wide strips

– green cherry peppers, thinly sliced and seeded, to taste

– fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste

– Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Onion Jam, to taste

Preheat oven to 450°. Toss potatoes with olive oil until lightly coated; season with salt and pepper. Roast potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet in preheated oven until edges are browned and potatoes are fork-tender (about 20 min.), turning once. Preheat a nonstick skillet or griddle to medium heat. Cut each roll in half horizontally; spread aioli evenly on bottom half of each roll. Layer bottom of sandwiches evenly with potatoes; top potatoes evenly with red peppers, cherry peppers and cilantro. Spread jam on top half of each roll; place top rolls over sandwich fillings. Brush exterior of rolls lightly with olive oil; place sandwiches on preheated skillet or griddle. Cook sandwiches on first side until bottom is dark golden-brown (about 2 min.); flip and repeat. If needed, reduce heat slightly and continue cooking, flipping occasionally, until fillings are hot. Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal; serve immediately.

LIME AIOLI: In a small mixing bowl, stir 2 tsp. freshly grated lime zest, 1 tsp. freshly squeezed lime juice and ¾ tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey into ¼ cup mayonnaise. Season with ¼ tsp. each ground cumin, chipotle chile powder, kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 2 days.