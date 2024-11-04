Grilled Turkey & Camembert Sandwich
Racheal Perron from Kowalski’s shares some of her best tips when making a grilled sandwich. Plus she gives us recipes for some of her other favorite grilled sandwiches.
Grilled Turkey & Camembert Sandwiches
Makes 2
4 slices Kowalski’s Signature Cranberry Wild Rice Artisan Bread
5 oz. (approx.) Ferndale Market Minnesota Grown Uncured Boneless Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced
4 oz. Camembert cheese, sliced
– handful baby arugula
– spicy raspberry preserves (such as Janet’s Finest Compotes brand)
– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed
- Preheat a nonstick skillet or griddle to medium heat.
- Divide and layer turkey and cheese evenly on 2 slices of bread; top evenly with arugula.
- Spread preserves on one side of remaining bread slices; place preserve-side down on top of arugula.
- Brush sandwiches lightly with oil; place on preheated skillet or griddle. Cook on first side until bottom is dark golden-brown (about 2 min.); flip and repeat.
- If needed, reduce heat slightly and continue cooking, flipping occasionally, until fillings are hot.
- Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal; serve immediately.
Grilled Farmhouse Meatloaf Sandwiches
Makes 2
– Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
4 slices Kowalski’s Signature Artisan Sourdough Bread
2 tbsp. Stonewall Kitchen Old Farmhouse Chutney
1 handful fresh arugula
3-4 slices leftover meatloaf, less than ½” thick, warmed a bit in the microwave
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Signature Herb Spread
- Butter one side of each slice of bread; place ½ of the bread slices butter-side down on a nonstick skillet or griddle preheated to medium.
- Spread bread slices in the skillet evenly with chutney; top evenly with arugula and meatloaf.
- Spread herb spread on unbuttered side of remaining bread slices; place on top of meatloaf, butter side up.
- Cook sandwiches on first side until bottom is dark golden-brown (about 2 min.); flip and repeat. If needed, reduce heat slightly and continue cooking, flipping occasionally, until sandwich is hot and bread is dark golden-brown.
- Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal; serve immediately.
Grilled Sweet Potato Sandwiches
Makes 2
8 oz. raw sweet potato, peeled and sliced ¼” thick
– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
2 Kowalski’s Panini or Ciabatta Rolls (from the Bakery Department), prebaked or baked according to pkg. directions
– Lime Aioli (recipe below), to taste
– fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste
1 ½ (approx.) roasted red peppers, sliced into wide strips
– green cherry peppers, thinly sliced and seeded, to taste
– fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste
– Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Onion Jam, to taste
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- Toss potatoes with olive oil until lightly coated; season with salt and pepper.
- Roast potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet in preheated oven until edges are browned and potatoes are fork-tender (about 20 min.), turning once.
- Preheat a nonstick skillet or griddle to medium heat.
- Cut each roll in half horizontally; spread aioli evenly on bottom half of each roll.
- Layer bottom of sandwiches evenly with potatoes; top potatoes evenly with red peppers, cherry peppers and cilantro.
- Spread jam on top half of each roll; place top rolls over sandwich fillings.
- Brush exterior of rolls lightly with olive oil; place sandwiches on preheated skillet or griddle. Cook sandwiches on first side until bottom is dark golden-brown (about 2 min.); flip and repeat. If needed, reduce heat slightly and continue cooking, flipping occasionally, until fillings are hot.
- Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal; serve immediately.
LIME AIOLI: In a small mixing bowl, stir 2 tsp. freshly grated lime zest, 1 tsp. freshly squeezed lime juice and ¾ tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey into ¼ cup mayonnaise. Season with ¼ tsp. each ground cumin, chipotle chile powder, kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 2 days.