Grandma Rita’s Dressing

By KSTP

Laurie Crowell makes a family favorite recipe.

3 strips thick cut bacon, chopped
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 celery stalks, chopped
1 honeycrisp apple, peeled and chopped
1 lb ground beef (or ground turkey or ground bison, really whatever ground meat you would like!)
2 tsp Stuffing Spices (or your favorite Poultry Herbs)
6 C unseasoned bread cubes
2 C chicken or turkey stock
3/4 C roasted chestnuts
1/2 C craisins
Cafe Grind Black Pepper and salt, to taste
Pecans, for garnish

  1. Butter a 9X13 pan and line with parchment.
  2. Preheat oven to 350F.
  3. Saute bacon and onion until onions begin to soften.
  4. Add celery, apple, and a good dose of black pepper and salt. Saute 4 minutes.
  5. Add ground beef, breaking into small pieces. Add Stuffing Spices and more black pepper.
  6. Pour bread cubes into a large bowl.
  7. When ground beef is cooked through, add mixture to bread cubes and stir well. Add stock, roasted chestnuts and craisins, stir well.
  8. Taste and adjust seasonings.
  9. Pour into prepared pan, cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and let bake a little longer to crisp to a bit.
  10. Serve with toasted pecans for a garnish