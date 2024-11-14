Grandma Rita’s Dressing
Laurie Crowell makes a family favorite recipe.
3 strips thick cut bacon, chopped
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 celery stalks, chopped
1 honeycrisp apple, peeled and chopped
1 lb ground beef (or ground turkey or ground bison, really whatever ground meat you would like!)
2 tsp Stuffing Spices (or your favorite Poultry Herbs)
6 C unseasoned bread cubes
2 C chicken or turkey stock
3/4 C roasted chestnuts
1/2 C craisins
Cafe Grind Black Pepper and salt, to taste
Pecans, for garnish
- Butter a 9X13 pan and line with parchment.
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Saute bacon and onion until onions begin to soften.
- Add celery, apple, and a good dose of black pepper and salt. Saute 4 minutes.
- Add ground beef, breaking into small pieces. Add Stuffing Spices and more black pepper.
- Pour bread cubes into a large bowl.
- When ground beef is cooked through, add mixture to bread cubes and stir well. Add stock, roasted chestnuts and craisins, stir well.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Pour into prepared pan, cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and let bake a little longer to crisp to a bit.
- Serve with toasted pecans for a garnish