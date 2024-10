Twin Cities Live Producer, and overall fan of “The Bachelor” franchise, recaps what happened on the October 23, 2024 edition of “The Golden Bachelorette”.

You can watch “The Golden Bachelorette” Wednesday nights on ABC.

Thanks to Woodhouse Spas for presenting The Golden Bachelorette recaps on Twin Cities Live. Visit them in Maple Grove, Woodbury, and Rosedale Center.