Friendsgiving Melts with Cranberry Sauce
Hayden Haas (Simply Delishaas) shares his recipe for a Friendsgiving Melts with Cranberry Sauce that is perfect for using up your Thanksgiving Day leftovers.
2 hoagie rolls, cut horizontally
4 ounces (115g) cranberry goat cheese, divided
8 ounces (225g) turkey slices or rotisserie chicken, divided
3 ounces (85g) prosciutto or smoked or honey ham, divided
4 ounces (115g) Brie or camembert, cut into thin slices, divided
4 ounces (115g) homemade or store-bought gravy (anything works but I like beef gravy)
Handful of potato chips or store-bought french fried onions
1 Granny Smith apple, cored and cut into thin slices
3 tablespoons Krell/Haas Family Cranberry Sauce*
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F
- Place the hoagie rolls cut side up on a baking sheet. Spread the goat cheese on one side of each roll. On the other side, assemble a layer of turkey, prosciutto, and Brie slices.
- Bake, open faced for 10-15 minutes or until the cheeses are warm and melty.
- Meanwhile, warm the gravy in a small pan over medium-low heat.
- When the sandwich is finished toasting, remove from the oven. Add a layer of gravy to the cheese and meat side, crumble some potato chips over the gravy, and add a few apple slices on top. Place the goat cheese side of the roll over the other side to make a sandwich, and serve.
*Krell/Haas Family Cranberry Sauce
18 ounces (510g) fresh cranberries
1 cup water
1 cup orange juice (fresh is best when possible!)
¾-1 cup lightly packed brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
Zest of ½ orange
2 cinnamon sticks
Pinch of nutmeg
1 whole star anise (optional)
Pinch of ground allspice
Splash of vanilla extract (optional, but seriously, add it!)
- In a medium or large pan over medium heat, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a simmer and then begin stirring frequently to ensure nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan.
- After about 10 minutes, put on some oven mitts, possibly ones you don’t care about getting a little dirty, and use the back of a wooden spoon to pop most of the cranberries. Continue to cook, stirring, for 10 more minutes. Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool.
- Serve the sauce at room temperature. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.