Hayden Haas (Simply Delishaas) shares his recipe for a Friendsgiving Melts with Cranberry Sauce that is perfect for using up your Thanksgiving Day leftovers.

2 hoagie rolls, cut horizontally

4 ounces (115g) cranberry goat cheese, divided

8 ounces (225g) turkey slices or rotisserie chicken, divided

3 ounces (85g) prosciutto or smoked or honey ham, divided

4 ounces (115g) Brie or camembert, cut into thin slices, divided

4 ounces (115g) homemade or store-bought gravy (anything works but I like beef gravy)

Handful of potato chips or store-bought french fried onions

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and cut into thin slices

3 tablespoons Krell/Haas Family Cranberry Sauce*

Preheat the oven to 350˚F Place the hoagie rolls cut side up on a baking sheet. Spread the goat cheese on one side of each roll. On the other side, assemble a layer of turkey, prosciutto, and Brie slices. Bake, open faced for 10-15 minutes or until the cheeses are warm and melty. Meanwhile, warm the gravy in a small pan over medium-low heat. When the sandwich is finished toasting, remove from the oven. Add a layer of gravy to the cheese and meat side, crumble some potato chips over the gravy, and add a few apple slices on top. Place the goat cheese side of the roll over the other side to make a sandwich, and serve.

*Krell/Haas Family Cranberry Sauce

18 ounces (510g) fresh cranberries

1 cup water

1 cup orange juice (fresh is best when possible!)

¾-1 cup lightly packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

Zest of ½ orange

2 cinnamon sticks

Pinch of nutmeg

1 whole star anise (optional)

Pinch of ground allspice

Splash of vanilla extract (optional, but seriously, add it!)

In a medium or large pan over medium heat, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a simmer and then begin stirring frequently to ensure nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan. After about 10 minutes, put on some oven mitts, possibly ones you don’t care about getting a little dirty, and use the back of a wooden spoon to pop most of the cranberries. Continue to cook, stirring, for 10 more minutes. Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool. Serve the sauce at room temperature. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.