Flawless Self Tanners

By KSTP

Active aging expert and creator of 3X3Beauty, Kim Marie Ross, shows us how to get that sun-kissed glow without any of the damage.

Deals:

Flawless Beauty Bundle + 2 gifts for the first 150 orders

  • 2 Flawless Self Tanners
  • 2 Tanning Mitts
  • Flawless Coconut Sunless Face Tan Serum
  • 3X3Beauty Bag

Price: $59 (a value of $104)

Flawless Beauty Bundle II + 4 Gifts (limited to first 150 orders)

  • 2 Flawless Self tanners
  • 2 Tanning Mitts
  • Nutrient Rich Lip Oil Repair
  • Dry Brush
  • Exfoliator Glove
  • Beauty Bag

Price: $59 (a value of $118)