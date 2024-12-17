Dairy Holiday Recipes

Macey Brickweg from Coborn’s joins us with three holiday recipes.

Recipes:

Cranberry pistachio crostinis

–crostinis

-1 french baguette, cut into 2″ slices

-¼ c. Olive oil

-4 oz. Low fat ricotta cheese

-1/3 c. Lightly salted pistachios, shelled and crushed

-honey for drizzling

–cranberry sauce

-12 oz. Cranberries

-½ c water

-¼ c. Honey

-1 tbs. Lime juice

1. Preheat the oven to 350° f.

2. To make the cranberry sauce: combine cranberries, water, honey, and lime juice in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then immediately reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, until cranberries soften. Use the back of a spoon or spatula to pop and mash the cranberries and continue to simmer for an additional 3-5 minutes, until sauce has thickened.

3. To prepare the crostini’s: place baguette slices on a baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes.

4. Evenly spread each baked baguette slice with ricotta cheese, layer with cranberry sauce and finish by topping with crushed pistachios and drizzling with honey.

Three cheese fondue

–dippers

-baby potato, boiled and cooled

-frozen broccoli, blanched or roasted

-cauliflower, blanched or roasted

-baby carrots, sticks shape

-radish

-apple, sliced

–fondue

-2 (14.5-ounce) cans low sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

-1 garlic clove, peeled

-1 tsp. Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

-2 tsp. Dijon mustard

-1 c. Sauvignon blanc, or other dry white wine, divided

-8 oz. Shredded swiss cheese

-4 oz. Shredded aged gouda cheese

-4 oz. Grated parmesan cheese

1. In a blender, combine cannellini beans, garlic, lemon juice, dijon mustard and a 1/2 cup of white wine (or chicken broth). Puree the mixture until smooth.

2. Transfer the bean puree to a heavy bottom pot and place over medium heat on the stovetop. Bring the mixture to simmer and cook, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes.

3. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of wine (or chicken broth) and stir to incorporate. Begin adding the cheeses, 1 handful at a time, stirring constantly until the cheeses are melted and fully incorporated.

4. If making the fondue ahead, transfer the cheese mixture to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Before serving, reheat cheese over low heat, stirring until fully melted.

5. To serve, transfer the mixture to a fondue pot set over a heating element. Warm, stirring frequently to ensure even heating. No fondue pot? Simply transfer the melted cheese mixture to a crock pot or slow cooker and set it to the lowest setting.

6. Serve with a variety of garnishes. Now you know how to make cheese fondue!

Cheesy hashbrown casserole

-1 tbs. Olive oil

-½ yellow onion, diced

-30 oz. Bag frozen hashbrowns

-8 oz. Shredded cheddar cheese, divided

-1 c. Plain, nonfat greek yogurt

-1/3 c. Skim milk

-1/4 c. Low sodium vegetable broth

-3 oz. Reduced fat cream cheese

-2 tsp. Garlic powder

-¾ tsp. Black pepper



1.preheat the oven to 350°f and spray a 9×13 baking pan with nonstick spray.

2.in a medium sized skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened.

3.set aside 4 oz. Of the cheddar cheese. Combine remaining cheddar cheese, cooked onions, hashbrowns, greek yogurt, milk, vegetable broth, cream cheese, garlic and pepper to medium sized bowl and combine.

4.add mixture to the prepared baking dish and top with the 4 oz cheese previously set aside.

5.bake for 45 minutes or until lightly browned.

