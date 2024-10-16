Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig makes a Halloween themed Curried Pumpkin Soup.

3 TB good quality olive oil

5 C pumpkin (this also works with butternut squash) cubed

2 C onion, large dice

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp Curry Powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh black pepper

3.5 C chicken stock (or vegetable stock if you’re going for meatless 🙂)

In a medium sized stockpot or Dutch oven, warm olive oil over medium heat.

Add onion and pumpkin and simmer until onions are almost translucent.

Toss in garlic, curry powder, salt and pepper and cook a minute or two longer.

Add stock and simmer until squash is fall apart tender.

Use immersion blender, or pour into blender and beginning on a very low speed, carefully puree until extra smooth.

If you’d like it a little thicker, pour back into a pan and simmer a bit longer to thicken up.

Check for seasoning and serve. It’s pretty fun to serve in a pumpkin for Halloween.