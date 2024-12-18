Crown Roast of Pork
Chef Charlie Torgerson shows how to prepare a Crown Roast of Pork.
2 Bone In Pork Loin (8 bones) or 1 fully prepared Crown Roast
1 Tbsp Kosher Salt
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
2 Tbsp minced garlic
PROCEDURE:
- Preheat oven to 350°F and adjust oven rack to center position.
- Season pork roast liberally with salt and pepper and place on a wire rack set on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Transfer to the oven and roast until the internal temperature reaches 138°F, about 2 hours. Remove from the oven and tent with foil for at least 15 minutes and up to 45 minutes.
- Meanwhile, increase the oven temperature to 500°F. Return the roast to the oven and cook until crisp and browned on the exterior, about 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Then, carve by slicing in between each rib and serving.