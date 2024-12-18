Crown Roast of Pork

By KSTP

Chef Charlie Torgerson shows how to prepare a Crown Roast of Pork. 

2 Bone In Pork Loin (8 bones) or 1 fully prepared Crown Roast
1 Tbsp Kosher Salt
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
2 Tbsp minced garlic

PROCEDURE:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and adjust oven rack to center position.
  2. Season pork roast liberally with salt and pepper and place on a wire rack set on a rimmed baking sheet.
  3. Transfer to the oven and roast until the internal temperature reaches 138°F, about 2 hours. Remove from the oven and tent with foil for at least 15 minutes and up to 45 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, increase the oven temperature to 500°F. Return the roast to the oven and cook until crisp and browned on the exterior, about 10 minutes.
  5. Remove from oven, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Then, carve by slicing in between each rib and serving.