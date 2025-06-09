Cottage Cheese Chicken Broccoli Bake

Chef Daniel Green shares an easy recipe for a Monday Night Meal.

Ingredients:

2 cups cottage cheese

3 large eggs

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (or use part-skim mozzarella for lighter)

2 cups cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded or chopped

2 cups broccoli florets (fresh or frozen, lightly steamed or blanched)

1 tsp Dijon mustard (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive for greasing the pan or use a spray

Optional topping: 2 tbsp grated Parmesan or extra shredded cheese for the top

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish (about 8×8 inch or similar).

2. Steam the broccoli until just tender (bright green and still firm). If using frozen, thaw and squeeze out excess moisture.

3. In a blender or food processor, blend the cottage cheese and eggs and Dijon ,until smooth and creamy.

4. In a large bowl, combine:

• Shredded rotisserie chicken

• Broccoli florets

• Shredded cheddar cheese

5. Pour the cottage cheese mixture over the bowl ingredients and stir until well combined.

6. Pour into the greased baking dish and smooth the top. Sprinkle with Parmesan or extra cheese if using.

7. Bake for 30–35 minutes or until set, puffed slightly, and golden on top.

8. Let rest for 5–10 minutes before slicing and serving.