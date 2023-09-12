Confluence Hotel
The former “H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Facility” Built in 1909 is now reimagined with a restaurant, ballroom, and lifestyle apartments. Reporter Kristin Haubrich gives us our first look inside.
Special TCL Deal: During the month of September only” Save 20% off when you reserve a room and stay between now and Thanksgiving. Visit confluncehotel.com and enter promo code “Twin Cities Live” when booking.
Related links:
Book a Room: Index – The Confluence Hotel (windsurfercrs.com)
OpenTable Reservations at Missi’s Sip and Savor: Missi’s Sip & Savor at The Confluence Hotel Restaurant – Hastings, MN | Book on OpenTable