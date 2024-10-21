Braised Greens and Tomatoes in Coconut Milk

Chef JD Fratzke shares a recipe that can be a vegetarian meal, served with your favorite protein, or even served in a smoothie.

JD is the author of a new book of poetry called, River Language. Click here for more information.

4 cups fresh organic kale, stripped from stem and julienned, rinsed and washed well in cold water

1 pound fresh organic spinach

2 tbl organic avocado oil

1 shallot, peeled and sliced thin

1 clove garlic, clipped and minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1 each 13.5 ounce can organic coconut milk

2 cups organic heirloom tomatoes, cored and diced ½”

1 tbl extra virgin olive oil

2 tbls lime juice

½ tsp sea salt