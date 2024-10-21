Braised Greens and Tomatoes in Coconut Milk

By KSTP

Chef JD Fratzke shares a recipe that can be a vegetarian meal, served with your favorite protein, or even served in a smoothie.

JD is the author of a new book of poetry called, River LanguageClick here for more information. 

4 cups fresh organic kale, stripped from stem and julienned, rinsed and washed well in cold water
1 pound fresh organic spinach
2 tbl organic avocado oil
1 shallot, peeled and sliced thin
1 clove garlic, clipped and minced
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced
2 tablespoons soy sauce
½ tsp ground allspice
½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper
1 each 13.5 ounce can organic coconut milk
2 cups organic heirloom tomatoes, cored and diced ½”
1 tbl extra virgin olive oil
2 tbls lime juice
½ tsp sea salt

  1. Place diced tomatoes in a glass mixing bowl. Add olive oil, lime juice and salt. Toss well until juices are evenly distributed. Set aside at room temperature.
  2. In a large, deep skillet (2”-4”) or braising dish, bring avocado oil up to temperature over medium heat.
  3. When oil begins to shimmer a bit, add shallots, garlic and ginger. When ginger and garlic begin to brown, add allspice and black pepper and stir quickly to coat the aromatics.
  4. Add kale and spinach and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir often until kale and spinach are wilted and aromatics are evenly distributed throughout the greens. Place lid on pan and reduce heat to low for five to eight minutes.
  5. Remove lid carefully and tip end towards the center of the pan to the condensate can return to the greens.
  6. Add coconut milk and soy sauce. Stir well and gently and increase heat back to medium-low. Keep on low simmer for 20-30 minutes or until coconut milk thickens.
  7. Remove from heat, stir in marinated tomatoes and taste. Add salt, pepper, chiles or lime juice as preferred.
  8. Serve with starches like rice and beans and your favorite protein. Goes very well with seafood and roasted chicken!