Braised Greens and Tomatoes in Coconut Milk
Chef JD Fratzke shares a recipe that can be a vegetarian meal, served with your favorite protein, or even served in a smoothie.
JD is the author of a new book of poetry called, River Language. Click here for more information.
4 cups fresh organic kale, stripped from stem and julienned, rinsed and washed well in cold water
1 pound fresh organic spinach
2 tbl organic avocado oil
1 shallot, peeled and sliced thin
1 clove garlic, clipped and minced
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced
2 tablespoons soy sauce
½ tsp ground allspice
½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper
1 each 13.5 ounce can organic coconut milk
2 cups organic heirloom tomatoes, cored and diced ½”
1 tbl extra virgin olive oil
2 tbls lime juice
½ tsp sea salt
- Place diced tomatoes in a glass mixing bowl. Add olive oil, lime juice and salt. Toss well until juices are evenly distributed. Set aside at room temperature.
- In a large, deep skillet (2”-4”) or braising dish, bring avocado oil up to temperature over medium heat.
- When oil begins to shimmer a bit, add shallots, garlic and ginger. When ginger and garlic begin to brown, add allspice and black pepper and stir quickly to coat the aromatics.
- Add kale and spinach and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir often until kale and spinach are wilted and aromatics are evenly distributed throughout the greens. Place lid on pan and reduce heat to low for five to eight minutes.
- Remove lid carefully and tip end towards the center of the pan to the condensate can return to the greens.
- Add coconut milk and soy sauce. Stir well and gently and increase heat back to medium-low. Keep on low simmer for 20-30 minutes or until coconut milk thickens.
- Remove from heat, stir in marinated tomatoes and taste. Add salt, pepper, chiles or lime juice as preferred.
- Serve with starches like rice and beans and your favorite protein. Goes very well with seafood and roasted chicken!