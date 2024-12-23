Kevin Doran, 5 Eyewitness News anchor, makes his baked spaghetti recipe. It’s also easy to make ahead of time and freeze or pull it out of the fridge and pop it in the oven. Serve with a green salad and crusty bread and butter on the side.

Ingredients:

-1 package (16 ounces) spaghetti

-1 pound ground beef

-1 medium onion, chopped

-1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce

-1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

-2 large eggs

-1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

-5 tablespoons butter, melted

-2 cups cottage cheese

-4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

-Chopped fresh basil, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Cook spaghetti according to package directions for al dente. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, breaking meat into crumbles. Drain skillet. Stir in pasta sauce, seasoned salt and red pepper flakes.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, Parmesan cheese and butter. Drain spaghetti; add to the egg mixture and toss to coat. This helps the spaghetti bind to the sauce and cheese.

3. Place half the mixture in a greased 13×9-inch baking dish. Top with half of the cottage cheese, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers.

4. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until heated through. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with fresh basil.