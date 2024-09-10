Back to School with Verizon
It’s back to school time! Students across the Twin Cities are packing up those backpacks and stuffing the lockers with essentials. In addition to notebooks and folders, Verizon has some tech gadgets that could help all students learn and grow this year.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: We’ve talked about it before, purchasing a new device is an investment. Protect your investment with Verizon Mobile Protect for 24/7 tech support, no-cost glass repair and unlimited claims for $19/month. Add protection within 30 days of activating a new device or enroll through October 13. (VIDEO)
- Belkin Stand Pro with DockIt – This was named one of the hottest products out of CES this year! The top part has magsafe and charging technology – has a 5 hour battery life. But the cool feature is that this device will move with you – 360 degrees and a motorized 90º auto tilt for automatic video angle adjusting – to capture your video in real time – great for calls home or for any content creators out there. (VIDEO)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 – Who needs a tablet or laptop to take notes in class? With a 7.6 inch main screen, this phone unfolds to provide a great screen for the versatility of Galaxy Z Fold6 makes it feel like a tablet and phone in one. The large screen allows you to explore more with Circle to Search1, and streamline tasks with Note Assist.2 which is great for lectures. The new Drawing Assist feature draws out your inner artist by magically converting your hand-drawn sketches into works of art.
- TCL Tab 10 NXTPaper– Affordable tablet for all learners. 20 hour battery life, Features the NXTPAPER display that provides a glare-free display and reduces blue light for eye health. On its large 10” screen, you can comfortably read the next bestseller from anywhere while keeping the original colors. Don’t let the next idea slip away. Use the paper-like display to sketch out your thoughts quickly. With twin speakers, this tablet is the next best thing for watching lectures or movies.
- Soundcore Boom 2 -If music is more your thing to relax, jam out to your favorite tunes with the Soundcore Boom 2. You can connect up to 100 compatible speakers, it has 24 hours of listening time and you can charge your phone with the built-in portable power bank. If you happen to be outside, perhaps by a pool, this speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating and is designed to float!