The founder of Gray Duck Vodka, Chad Greenway, is here mixing up a summer cocktail. The vodka has a new label and the artist behind it, Amy Marie Kulseth, joins us.

The Transfusion

2 oz Gray Duck Vodka

2 oz Grape Juice

½ oz Lime juice

Top with Ginger Ale

