6 for $60 Gold Medal worthy wines
Ted Farrell from Haskell’s has 6 wines worthy of a gold medal that you can get all six for just $60! This bundle is available through August 4th. Click here for more information and tickets to the Bacchus Beer, Wine & Spirits Cruise.
Featured Wine:
- From Spain: Castell de Nit
- From Italy: Cantina Della Torre Pinot Grigio
- From Australia: Koala Ranch Chardonnay
- From France: Chateau Mille Anges Mozart
- From the USA : Standing Goat Zinfandel
- From Argentina: Aguaribay Malbec