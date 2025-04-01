4/1 Host Chat

By KSTP

Paul Folger and Kelli Hanson are filling in today.  Paul made Kelli some special deviled eggs.

Paul’s Deviled Egg Recipe

1 Tbs Capers (or sweet or dill relish)
½ Tsp. Siracha 
½ Cup Mayo
1 tsp Mustard – yellow regular
Salt and Pepper to taste
Paprika for Garnish
5 or 6 eggs

Directions:

Hard Boil the eggs, let them cool and peel.

Cut in half and scoop out the yolks.

In a bowl, place yolks, Mayo, Siracha, Mustard and blend with hand-mixer. I like this creamy. Then add salt and pepper to taste.

Place the mixture in the egg halves and garnish with Paprika.