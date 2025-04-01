4/1 Host Chat
4/1 Host Chat
Paul Folger and Kelli Hanson are filling in today. Paul made Kelli some special deviled eggs.
Paul’s Deviled Egg Recipe
1 Tbs Capers (or sweet or dill relish)
½ Tsp. Siracha
½ Cup Mayo
1 tsp Mustard – yellow regular
Salt and Pepper to taste
Paprika for Garnish
5 or 6 eggs
Directions:
Hard Boil the eggs, let them cool and peel.
Cut in half and scoop out the yolks.
In a bowl, place yolks, Mayo, Siracha, Mustard and blend with hand-mixer. I like this creamy. Then add salt and pepper to taste.
Place the mixture in the egg halves and garnish with Paprika.