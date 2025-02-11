3×3 Beauty: Skin and Hair Repair
Women’s bodies are always changing, but those changes seem to come on faster as we enter into the perimenopause and menopause phases of life. Active aging expert, Kim Marie Ross with 3×3 Beauty is excited to tell us about her new product that focuses on the skin and hair.
Kim always comes with a deal! This time she came with two! But both are limited.
Face, Body & Hair Rejuvenation Beauty Bundle for just $79 Valued at $148. – Limited to the first 175 orders.
Includes:
- Hair & Skin Repair Oil
- Neck Firming & Hydration Creme
- Eye’m Beautiful Eye Creme
- Face & Body Hydrating Mist
- 3X3Beauty Cosmetic Bag
- Lip Repair Oil
Deal is limited to first 175 orders
The second is a BOGO deal on the Hair & Skin Repair Oil – limited to first 150 orders.
Click here to get the first bottle for $29.75 and the 2nd bottle 1/2 off for $14.87 (total $44.62 for two bottles) – deal is limited to first 150 orders.