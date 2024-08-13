12 Days of Grilling: Turkey Legs

Blake Van Denburgh from Turkey to Go makes turkey legs on the grill.

Turkey Legs

2 sticks of non salted butter

3 tablespoons fresh ground garlic

1 tablespoons Cajun spices

1 squeezed lemon

Put in pan on grill with spices and butter mix covering turkey legs. Cover with tinfoil to hold moisture. Cook to internal temp of 160-165 degrees approximately 45 minutes. Remove from pan and sear outsides of legs on grill to seal in flavors.

Add additional lemon if needed for flavor and enjoy.