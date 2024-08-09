12 Days of Grilling:  Elevated Turkey Sandwiches

Chef Wade Brelje from Rack Shack in Eagan is here with two elevated turkey sandwich recipes.

Garlic Smokehouse Turkey Sandwich

Ingredients:

Croissant

Smoked Turkey Breast

Sliced Swiss Cheese

Ripe Avocado

Tomato

Fresh Lettuce

Red Onion

Salt & Pepper

Butter

Garlic Aioli

Instructions:

1. Lightly butter the top and bottom inside of the croissant.

2. Heat a grill, skillet, or griddle over medium heat. Place the croissant, buttered side down, on the grill, skillet or griddle until golden brown.

3. Spread a generous amount of aioli on the buttered side of each side of the croissant.

4. Layer smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado slices, tomato slices, lettuce & red onion on the bottom of the croissant.

5. Season with a little salt & pepper.

6. Top with the top of the croissant, aioli side down.

7. Slice the sandwich in half and serve immediately



Garlic Aioli Recipe

1 large egg yolk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Croix Valley Garlic Booster

1 cup olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt & pepper to taste

To prepare the Garlic Aioli

1. In a bowl, whisk together egg yolk, Dijon mustard, and minced garlic until well combined.

2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while continuously whisking. Start with a few drops at a time until the mixture stars to thicken, then you can add the oil in a thin steady stream.

3. Once all the oil is incorporated and the mixture is thick and creamy, whisk in the lemon juice.

4. Season with salt & pepper to taste.



Rack Shack Smoked Turkey Rachel Sandwich

Rye Bread

Smoked Turkey Breast

Swiss Cheese

Coleslaw

Thousand Island Dressing

Butter Instructions

1. Butter one side of each slice of rye bread

2. Spread 1 tbs of Thousand Island dressing on the non-buttered side of each slice of bread.

3. Assemble the sandwich: layer (with the dressing side up) Swiss cheese, smoked turkey, coleslaw, & another slice of cheese.

4. Grill until bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted about 3-4 minutes per side



Smoked Turkey Breast

Ingredients:

Brine: 1Tbs kosher salt to every 4qt water Croix Valley

Poultry Booster

Directions

Brine turkey for 12 hours, remove from salt mixture and pat dry. Rub with Croix Valley Poultry Booster & Rack Shack Seasoning and let set overnight, or for at least 1 hour. Place in aluminum pan, smoke with pecan at 225 degrees for 1 hour, 30 minutes or until internal temp reaches 135. Cover and put back in smoker for an additional hour or until the internal temp reaches 160-165.