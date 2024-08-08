12 Days of Grilling: Coppa Pork Chops with Grand Marnier Peaches

Chef John Van House brings the Cajun flavors paired with peaches for day 9 of 12 Days of Grilling presented by the Minnesota Pork Board.

Ingredients:

Coppa Pork steaks, 2 each, about 1” thick, Cajun Seasoning

Diced fresh peaches, 2 cups

Granulated sugar, 2 Tbsp

Gran Marnier, 2 oz

Chives-shaved, for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat grill on high heat.

2. Season the pork steaks liberally with Cajun Seasoning. Coppa cut pork chops can be found at local meat markets and quality meat suppliers.

3. Pat the pork chops dry and season with Cajun seasoning.

4. Gently place the chops onto the grill at a angle to create cross-hatching and allow to sear about 2-3 minutes then rotate 60-degrees and sear again.

5. Flip the chops and repeat on the second side-monitor and control the temperature of doneness by removing the chops as they firm up and an internal temperature of 140 degrees is reached.

6. When chops are done cooking, remove from heat and allow to rest for at least 10 minutes.

7. While the pork steaks rest, place a sauté pan over high heat and add the sugar and peaches.

8. Sauté the peaches until they begin to become tender and slight browning from the sugar occurs.

9. Briefly remove the pan from the heat and, away from any flames, add the Gran Marnier.

10. Return the pan to the heat source carefully and flambe the alcohol. WARNING! Alcohol is flammable! Ensure you are working in a space that is not going to start a fire!

11. Continue to cook over medium high heat until the flames are out.

12. Place the pork chop onto a service plate, top with peaches and garnish with shaved chives.)