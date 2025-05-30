Twin Cities Live in Your Town: New Prague/Elko New Market, June 27

The week of June 23rd, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of New Prague and Elko New Market. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these cities – then on Friday, June 27th, 1319 Woodfire Tavern is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!

Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from 1319 Woodfire Tavern from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

TCL In Your Town is sponsored by Gray Duck Spirits

1319 Woodfire Tavern 125 Main St. E.

New Prague, MN 56071 (952) 758-3333

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty