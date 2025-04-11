Twin Cities Live in Your Town: Maple Grove, April 18

The week of April 14th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Maple Grove, MN. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature this city – then on Friday, April 18th, Malone’s Bar & Grill is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!

Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from Malone’s Bar & Grill from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

Malone’s Bar & Grill 12635 Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Maple Grove, MN 55369 (763) 447-6500

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty