Twin Cities Live in the Greek Isles

Join Twin Cities Live reporter Kristin Haubrich and Carrousel Travel in the Greek Isles aboard the Celebrity Inifinty! The 7-night cruises takes place May 17-24, 2025. Highlights include Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Hydra, and a stop in Turkey.

The trip includes Twin Cities Live special events and gatherings. Plus, WiFi on one device per person is include, along with the Basic Beverage Package, which includes alcohol, specialty coffee, juice, soda, and bottled water.

To connect with the team at Carrousel Travel and book your spot, call (612) 866-2503. To see the full itinerary, click here.