Twin Cities Live Book Club
Welcome to the Twin Cities Live Book Club!
The book club is hosted by Kelli Hanson and Elizabeth Ries from Twin Cities Live – two self-proclaimed book nerds who love to talk about what they are reading! But this book club comes with a twist. Kelli and Elizabeth alternate choosing a book they haven’t read for us to all read together. Then, they host a discussion on the Twin Cities Live Facebook page where they chat about the book and interact with fellow book lovers. Participants have two months from the time the current pick is announced to finish reading before the virtual meeting. Then they interview the author and that conversation airs on Twin Cities Live.
Kelli and Elizabeth would LOVE for you to join them in their latest read!
CURRENT PICK:
Big in Sweden, by Sally Franson
PREVIOUS BOOKS:
- The Connelly’s of County Down, by Tracey Lange
- The Road to Dalton, by Shannon Bowring
- Love & Other Words, by Christina Lauren
- Radar Girls, by Sara Ackerman
- Just for the Summer, by Abby Jimenez