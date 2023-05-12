Turtle Chocolate Cake

By KSTP

Nancy Burgeson joins Ben and Dez with a cake recipe you can make to impress your Mom this Sunday.

Turtle Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 ¾ Cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup baking cocoa
  • 2tbsp baking soda
  • 1tsp baking powder
  • 1tsp salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup brewed coffee
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1tsp vanilla

Instructions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, flour cocoa, soda, powder and salt. 
  • Add eggs, coffee, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes, batter will be very thin.
  • Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans lined with waxed paper or parchment. 
  • Bake at 350˚ for 20-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted.
  • Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan. 

Frosting

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 5tbsp butter
  • 1 ½ cup real chocolate/chocolate chips
  • ½ cup caramel topping
  • 1 cup toasted pecans

Instructions:

  • Mix sugar, milk and butter in a saucepan and bring to a boil. 
  • Remove from heat and add chocolate chips mixing until smooth.
  • Spread over layers of chocolate cake drizzle with caramel and nuts