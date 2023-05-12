Turtle Chocolate Cake
Nancy Burgeson joins Ben and Dez with a cake recipe you can make to impress your Mom this Sunday.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 ¾ Cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup baking cocoa
- 2tbsp baking soda
- 1tsp baking powder
- 1tsp salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup brewed coffee
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1tsp vanilla
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, flour cocoa, soda, powder and salt.
- Add eggs, coffee, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes, batter will be very thin.
- Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans lined with waxed paper or parchment.
- Bake at 350˚ for 20-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted.
- Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan.
Frosting
Ingredients:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup milk
- 5tbsp butter
- 1 ½ cup real chocolate/chocolate chips
- ½ cup caramel topping
- 1 cup toasted pecans
Instructions:
- Mix sugar, milk and butter in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Remove from heat and add chocolate chips mixing until smooth.
- Spread over layers of chocolate cake drizzle with caramel and nuts