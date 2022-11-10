Turkey Leg Forestiere

4 deboned turkey thighs

500 gr button mushrooms

1 mall butternut squash

2 cups of chicken stock

1 large yellow onion

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon of AP flour

1 tablespoons of olive oil

2 bay leaves

Sea salt and white pepper to taste

Peel the squash, cut the button round and use it for another dish. Dice the top on ½ inch dice

In a saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Fry the turkey thigh for about 3 minutes until it is lightly browned, then flip it over and do the same for the other sied.

Meanwhile, peel and dice the onion. Add it and mix then cook for another 3 minutes.

Sprinkle with flour, add the white wine, chicken broth, thyme, bay leaf. Mix everything together and cover.

Wash the mushrooms. Cut them into pieces and add them to the pot. Salt, pepper. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for about 1 hour.

Remove the thigh and cut it into pieces on a board.

Add the fresh cream, mix then put the pieces of meat back. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes before serving.