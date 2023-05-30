Tuesday Night Meal

Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson is here making a one-pan turkey Italiano recipe for today’s Monday Night Meal… on a Tuesday!

One-Pan Turkey Italiano Recipe:

1 pound ground turkey

1 red pepper, diced

1 white onion, diced

1 tbsp oil

Steps:

Place all 4 listed ingredients in a large frying pan on medium heat of stove top. Brown until turkey has cooked through.



1 tbsp brown sugar

1 small can (14.5 Ounce) chicken broth

1 small can (14.5 Ounce) fire roasted tomatoes

1 small can (14.5 Ounce) diced tomatoes

1 small can mushrooms, or fresh mushrooms (or none at all if you don’t like mushrooms)

½ tsp. Chili powder

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Minced garlic

Steps:

Bring all to a boil; turn heat down and simmer for 30 minutes uncovered.

Add 8 ounces of thin spaghetti, bring to a boil; turn heat down and simmer for 30 more minutes.

Sprinkle 8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese over all, cover and cook for 5 minutes.