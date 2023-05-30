Tuesday Night Meal
Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson is here making a one-pan turkey Italiano recipe for today’s Monday Night Meal… on a Tuesday!
One-Pan Turkey Italiano Recipe:
1 pound ground turkey
1 red pepper, diced
1 white onion, diced
1 tbsp oil
Steps:
Place all 4 listed ingredients in a large frying pan on medium heat of stove top. Brown until turkey has cooked through.
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 small can (14.5 Ounce) chicken broth
1 small can (14.5 Ounce) fire roasted tomatoes
1 small can (14.5 Ounce) diced tomatoes
1 small can mushrooms, or fresh mushrooms (or none at all if you don’t like mushrooms)
½ tsp. Chili powder
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Minced garlic
Steps:
Bring all to a boil; turn heat down and simmer for 30 minutes uncovered.
Add 8 ounces of thin spaghetti, bring to a boil; turn heat down and simmer for 30 more minutes.
Sprinkle 8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese over all, cover and cook for 5 minutes.