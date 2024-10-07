Tortelloni Homemade Pasta

Romina Montanari is originally from the Emilia Romania region of Italy (which is the food valley of the country.) She’s sharing her recipe for tortelloni.

The filling:

11 oz spinach

9 oz ricotta

4 oz Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Cook the pinach and then squeeze and drain them bery well in a colander. Mix together with the ricotta, Parmigiano, the nutmeg, the salth and pepper in a food processor. Mix them until you obtain a creamy paste.

The dough:

11 oz four

3 eggs

half of an egg shell of water if needed

Pinch of salt

Knead all the ingredients for at least 10 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and rest in refrigerator for at least half an hour.

Roll out dough until its less than 1 mm thick. Cut 3×3 inch squares. Put in a small ball of filling on each square. Fold in triangle shape and shape them around your index finger.