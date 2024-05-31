5/31 Movie Trip

As we celebrate Twin Cities Live in Your Town: Lake Elmo, we needed to relive the magic of the now closed Vali-Hi Drive-In. One movie, “Bobby Intermission”, was filmed there, and its director, Justin Atkinson, stopped by to share his love for the spot.

June 3 is National Drive In Week, and Justin will celebrate by hosting a screening of Bobby’s Intermission, exclusively at Woodbury 10 Theatre on Monday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Bobby’s Intermission is a story about the importance of family and friendship, as well as how a community rallies around its drive-in. The movie is family-friendly. You can buy tickets here.