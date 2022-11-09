Toys for the Holiday Season
Christmas is 46 days away and that means toys are coming into relevance. For the first time in a few years, Chris Byrne joins TCL to tell us what the hottest toys are this year. Take a look below for the list that Chris provided and where you can find them!
LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (The LEGO Group)
Ages 7+
MSRP $69.99
CoComelon Boo Boo JJ and CoComelon My Friend Cody (Jazwares)
Ages 2+
MSRP $21.99 – $34.99
Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball (Moose Toys)
Ages 5+
MSRP $84.99
Pixobitz Studio (Spin Master)
Ages 6+
MSRP $29.99
That Girl Lay Lay Singing Doll (Just Play)
Ages 3+
MSRP $20.99
PLAYMOBIL Wiltopia Animal Care Station (PLAYMOBIL)
Ages 4-10
MSRP $109.99
Wordle The Party Game (Hasbro, Inc. and New York Times Games)
Ages 14+
MSRP $19.99
ZipLinx Hi-Fly Set (Blip Toys)
Ages 6+
MSRP $19.99
Squishmallows
Ages 4+
MSRP $9.99