Ted Farrell’s mussels recipe and the wine to go with it
President at Haskell’s and TCL’s wine guy Ted Farrell joins us in studio to share his mussels recipe that’s perfect for the upcoming Lenten season. Ted includes his top picks for wines to pair with the recipe for a perfect Friday night.
Ted Farrell’s Mussels Recipe
Ingredients
3 Tbsp Butter
3 Tbsp olive oil
1-2 large Shallots
2-3 lbs (Cleaned & Sorted) mussels
3 Cups White Wine
Chopped Parsley
Instructions
In a Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat butter and oil over med-hi heat and add shallots. Allow to get luminescent. Add all mussels and stir to coat mussels with shallot/butter sauce for 3 mins. Add wine of your choice. Place cover on pot and let cook for 4-5 mins. Remote lid stir, look and see if mussels are open. Sprinkle parsley over mussels.