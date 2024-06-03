Save on summer products from Minnesota-based Heartland America

Kendra Reichenau, the CEO of Chaska-based Heartland America, stopped by with products to help get your summer into high gear!

Heartland America offers discounts around 50% on name brand products for your home and garden, including Bose, Kitchenaid, HP, and many others.

Until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, you can get 10% purchases made on their website when you use the promo code TCLFUN at checkout.

All of the items featured in today’s segment are on this special Twin Cities Live page.