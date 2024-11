Guacaya Bistreaux is about to appear on Food Network’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives. Their chef, Pedro Wolcott, stopped by to talk about the filming and made what will be featured on the nationally televised show.

You can make reservations for Guacaya Bistreaux on their website.

And you can catch Chef Pedro on “Diners Drive-ins and Dives” with Guy Fieri on November 15 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.