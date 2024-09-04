Probiotic Juice Shots
Host of Cooking For Dads joins Ben and Elizabeth with some ways to get your gut bacteria back into shape after the Minnesota State Fair. Rob Barrett teaches them how to make juice shots.
Recipe:
1” ginger root
1 1/2 C pineapple juice
2 C coconut water
juice of one lemon
juice of one lime
1 sp honey
5 spoonfuls probiotic powder
Instructions:
1. Place ginger root and pineapple juice in blender and blend until smooth.
2. add rest of ongredients and stir to combine.
3. Pour in to 2 ounce bottles and refrigerate.
