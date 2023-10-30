Cookie Cart celebrates 35 years

By KSTP

Cookie Cart has been serving at-risk teens in the Twin Cities for 35 years. This weekend, they’re hosting their 15th annual Chef’s Dinner, a fundraising event.

Recipe:

Fall Squash Soup/Sauce for Farmers Pilaf Farmers Kitchen and Bar
2ea      Squash butternut or 1 kabocha, peeled, seeded, and roughly chopped
1ea      large yellow onion, medium diced
2tb       peeled chopped or sliced ginger
1tb         chopped or sliced garlic
2tp       Warm spices, cinnamon, cardamom, or all spice
5cups   chicken stock or vegetable stock
3tb          butter or olive oil
3cups     heavy cream or coconut milk
1tp          pepper
2tb         salt
2tb         cider vinegar or lemon juice


In a soup pot, melt the butter or olive oil, add warm spices and onions.  Cook until onions are tender.  Add squash, season with salt, pepper and deglaze the pan with apple cider vinegar.  Add the stock and cream, simmer until squash is fully cooked.  Blend the soup in a blender in small batches. Adjust seasoning as needed.