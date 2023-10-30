Cookie Cart celebrates 35 years
Cookie Cart has been serving at-risk teens in the Twin Cities for 35 years. This weekend, they’re hosting their 15th annual Chef’s Dinner, a fundraising event.
Recipe:
Fall Squash Soup/Sauce for Farmers Pilaf Farmers Kitchen and Bar
2ea Squash butternut or 1 kabocha, peeled, seeded, and roughly chopped
1ea large yellow onion, medium diced
2tb peeled chopped or sliced ginger
1tb chopped or sliced garlic
2tp Warm spices, cinnamon, cardamom, or all spice
5cups chicken stock or vegetable stock
3tb butter or olive oil
3cups heavy cream or coconut milk
1tp pepper
2tb salt
2tb cider vinegar or lemon juice
In a soup pot, melt the butter or olive oil, add warm spices and onions. Cook until onions are tender. Add squash, season with salt, pepper and deglaze the pan with apple cider vinegar. Add the stock and cream, simmer until squash is fully cooked. Blend the soup in a blender in small batches. Adjust seasoning as needed.