Cookie Cart celebrates 35 years

Cookie Cart has been serving at-risk teens in the Twin Cities for 35 years. This weekend, they’re hosting their 15th annual Chef’s Dinner, a fundraising event.

Recipe:

Fall Squash Soup/Sauce for Farmers Pilaf Farmers Kitchen and Bar

2ea Squash butternut or 1 kabocha, peeled, seeded, and roughly chopped

1ea large yellow onion, medium diced

2tb peeled chopped or sliced ginger

1tb chopped or sliced garlic

2tp Warm spices, cinnamon, cardamom, or all spice

5cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

3tb butter or olive oil

3cups heavy cream or coconut milk

1tp pepper

2tb salt

2tb cider vinegar or lemon juice



In a soup pot, melt the butter or olive oil, add warm spices and onions. Cook until onions are tender. Add squash, season with salt, pepper and deglaze the pan with apple cider vinegar. Add the stock and cream, simmer until squash is fully cooked. Blend the soup in a blender in small batches. Adjust seasoning as needed.