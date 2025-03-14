Citrus Cakes

Laurie Crowell, owner of Golden Fig Fine Foods, brings us two gluten-free citrus cake recipes.

Clementine Cake

4-5 organic clementines (about 1 lb)

6 large eggs

1 C granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

2 1/3 C almonds, finely ground (in blender or food processor)

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

Place whole clementines in pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then simmer partially covered for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from water.

Preheat oven to 375˚ degrees

Butter and parchment an 8 inch round baking pan

In medium bowl whisk 6 eggs, sugar and vanilla bean paste together. Stir in almond flour. Mix well

Slice clementines in half and remove any seeds.

Put in blender, food processor or vitamix and puree until smooth.

Add puréed oranges and baking powder to bowl. Mix well.

Pour into prepared pan and bake 30-45 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool in pan overnight.

Keep stored in fridge well wrapped, up to a week.



Meyer Lemon Cake

3-4 organic Meyer lemons (about 1 lb)

6 large eggs

1 1/2 C granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

2 1/3 C almonds, finely ground (in blender or food processor)

1 1/2 tsp baking powder



Place whole Meyer lemons in pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then simmer partially covered for 2 hours. Remove from water.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Butter and parchment an 8 inch round baking pan

In medium bowl whisk 6 eggs, sugar and vanilla bean paste together. Stir in almond flour. Mix well

Slice lemons in half and remove any seeds.

Put in blender, food processor or vitamix and puree until smooth.

Add puréed lemons and baking powder to bowl. Mix well.

Pour into prepared pan and bake 30-45 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool in pan overnight.

Keep stored in fridge well wrapped, up to a week.

Serve with freshly whipped cream or berries…or BOTH.

