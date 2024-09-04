Asian Dumpling Soup
Cookbook author Robin Asbell shares a simple recipe for Asian Dumpling Soup that can be made in about 15 minutes!
Ingredients:
4 cups vegetable or chicken stock
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 knob fresh ginger, grated
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 large carrot, thinly sliced
1 package baked, seasoned tofu
2 10 ounce packages frozen dumplings, 16 or so (potstickers or gyoza)
1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
2 large scallion, slivered
Chile crisp, to taste
Instructions:
In a large pot, pour the stock, soy sauce and ginger and place over medium-high heat.
When the stock comes to a boil, add the cabbage and carrots, stir and cook for 3 minutes.
Stir in the tofu and frozen dumplings and sesame oil and stir gently, simmer for about 5 minutes, until cooked through.
Serve topped with scallions and a spoonful of chile crisp.