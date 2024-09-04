Cookbook author Robin Asbell shares a simple recipe for Asian Dumpling Soup that can be made in about 15 minutes!

Asian Dumpling Soup

Ingredients:

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 knob fresh ginger, grated

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 large carrot, thinly sliced

1 package baked, seasoned tofu

2 10 ounce packages frozen dumplings, 16 or so (potstickers or gyoza)

1 tablespoon dark sesame oil

2 large scallion, slivered

Chile crisp, to taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, pour the stock, soy sauce and ginger and place over medium-high heat.

When the stock comes to a boil, add the cabbage and carrots, stir and cook for 3 minutes.

Stir in the tofu and frozen dumplings and sesame oil and stir gently, simmer for about 5 minutes, until cooked through.



Serve topped with scallions and a spoonful of chile crisp.