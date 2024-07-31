12 Days of Grilling – Coppa Pork Steaks

For the third day of 12 Days of Grilled, Mike Patterson from Minnesota Pork Board makes us a feast! He gives us his recipe for Coppa Pork Steaks with a twice baked potato and grilled sweet corn.

Coppa Pork Steaks

The coppa muscle is also called the Money Muscle by many competition BBQ pit masters. This is from the shoulder of the animal. While not widely available, you can ask your butcher for this cut, or you can just pick up regular pork steaks from the grocery store and cook them the same way. Or if you get a whole pork butt, you could cut your own coppa steaks from the pork butt. There are a number of YouTube videos on this. I had my butcher, Lindsey at Blondie’s Butcher Shop cut them for me.

Start with Coppa Pork Steaks cut 1 inch thick.

Season with your favorite pork seasoning, rub, or just salt and pepper. We love Martin County Magic!

Vacuum seal steaks or use zipper lock bags and get as much air out as possible.

Place steaks in a large pot of water, and submerge them.

Using a Suis Vide machine, cook steaks for 12-20 hours at 136-140 degrees.

Remove the steaks from the bag, pat dry, add some extra seasoning if needed.

Preheat your grill on high, and once preheated, sear the steaks for 1-2 minutes per side. This will bring internal temp up to 145 degrees.

Give a 3 minute rest, and then enjoy!



Twice Baked Potato Recipe

Bake 4 potatoes as you regularly would for baked potatoes.

Peel potatoes and put the flesh in bowl.

Mash potatoes until smooth. Stir in 4 tablespoons melted butter, ¼ cup sour cream, ¼ Tsp pepper, ¼ tsp salt until incorporated.

Stir in ¾ cup of sharp cheddar cheese, bacon bits from 4 slices of bacon, and 4 scallions sliced thin.

Put the potato mixture into ramekins or if you would rather, you could use the shells of the baked potatoes.

Brush on top 1 Tablespoon of melted butter.

Place on the hot grill (450 degrees) for 15-20 minutes until heated through.

Grilled Sweet Corn Recipe

Trim silks from the end of sweet corn, do not husk. Place on hot grill (450 degrees). Grill for 10-12 minutes, turning a few times during cooking. If you want charred kernels, peel back the husks and grill directly for a minute or two. Slather with salt & butter and enjoy!

