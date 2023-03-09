The Teddies 6 for $60
Haskell’s Ted Farrell is here with awards for wines along with a deal you do not want to miss out on. Look below for more details. Now through March 19th, you can get all six of these “Teddy” bottles for $60 at any of Haskell’s 11 Minnesota locations. You can also order it online and pick it up curbside.
Best tasting wine with an ordinary label:
- Chateau Loumelat Blanc
The best wine named after a cake:
- Pound Cake Chardonnay
Best all around red wine:
- Cotes Du Rhone Les Murieres
Best Value:
- Standing Goat Zinfandel
Most loved wine in the extremely popular Elizabeth Ries 6 for $60 pack at Haskell’s:
- Loscano Malbec
The hardest to pronounce, but easiest to drink:
- Mas Boislauzon La Chaussynette