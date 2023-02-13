Rachael Perron, the Culinary Director at Kowalski’s Markets, shares a dinner idea for this Monday Night Meal that might just save the day for your Valentine’s Day plans.

THE PERFECT WINTER STEAK

SERVES 4

1 lb. Kowalski’s Organic 100% Grass Fed steak(s), such as rib-eye, strip or filet

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, canola oil, Kowalski’s Butter or a combination

Let steak stand at room temp. for 30 min.; season with salt and pepper to taste. In a cast iron or other heavy oven-safe skillet, add enough oil or butter to lightly coat the bottom of the pan; heat over high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Add steak; cook on one side until a moderately dark crust forms and steak releases easily from the pan. Turn and cook until both sides are seared in this manner. Move pan to a preheated 450° oven; cook until desired doneness is reached, as measured with a meat thermometer. Remove from oven; remove steak from pan. Tent loosely with foil; let steak rest for at least 5 min. before serving (larger steaks can rest longer).



STEAKHOUSE BAKED POTATO

SERVES 4

4 Russet or Baker potatoes, scrubbed and dried

4 tsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp. sea salt

Rub potatoes lightly with oil; sprinkle with salt. Prick several times with a fork; bake on a baking sheet in a preheated 350° oven until a knife easily pierces all the way to the center (60-90 min., depending greatly on the size and shape of the potato).