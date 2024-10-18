The Perfect Afternoon Snacking Cake

Baker Sarah Kieffer has a new cookbook out called 100 Afternoon Sweets: with Snacking Cakes, Brownies, Blondies, and More. She’s here making the very first recipe in the book. Click here to purchase her book.

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 & 1/2 cups granulated sugar and 3 tablespoons for sprinkling

3/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup buttermilk at room temperature

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 tablespooon triple sec or other orange liqueur

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups all-purpose flour





1. Position an oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees

grease a 9 in square baking pan and line with a parchment sling



2. In a large bowl whisk together the melted butter, sugar, olive oil, buttermilk, eggs, zest, triple sec, vanilla, salt, baking powder and baking soda

Add the flour and stir with a spatula until just combined, switch to a whisk and whisk the batter to eliminate any remaining flour lumps, about 10 seconds



3. Pour batter into prepared pan, sprinkle the top of the cake with the remaining sugar



4. Bake for 24 to 32 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through until the top is golden brown and a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool for 20 minutes then use a parchment sling to remove the cake from the pan. Cut into squares and serve just warm to the touch the cake can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days