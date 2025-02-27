Thai Green Curry Fried Rice

Chef Daniel Green shares a recipe from his new cookbook in the works, Take Home Thailand.

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

2 cups cooked jasmine rice

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1lb Chicken Strips

1–2 tbsp green curry paste

1/4 cup coconut milk

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup peas or mixed vegetables

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

1. Heat oil in a pan cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes each side and then and sauté the onion until soft.

2. Add the green curry paste and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

3. Stir in the coconut milk and soy sauce.

4. Add the cooked rice and mix well, ensuring the rice is evenly coated with the curry mixture.

5. Toss in peas or vegetables, cook for another 2 minutes.

6. Garnish with cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve hot.

Serves 2-3 Ingredients 2 cups cooked jasmine rice 1 tbsp vegetable oil 1lb Chicken Strips 1–2 tbsp green curry paste 1/4 cup coconut milk 1 small onion, chopped 1/2 cup peas or mixed vegetables 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tbsp lime juice Fresh cilantro, for garnish Instructions Heat oil in a pan cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes each side and then and sauté the onion until soft. Add the green curry paste and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the coconut milk and soy sauce. Add the cooked rice and mix well, ensuring the rice is evenly coated with the curry mixture. Toss in peas or vegetables, cook for another 2 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve hot.