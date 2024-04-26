TCL in Your Town: Lake Elmo, May 31st

The week of May 27th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Lake Elmo, MN. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these cities – then on Friday, May 31st, Lakewood Tavern is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!

Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from Lakewood Tavern on May 31st from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

Lakewood Tavern 9939 Hudson Blvd N.

Lake Elmo, MN 55042 (651-390-6760

While you’re there, enjoy $1 off beer, cocktails, and wine – and $7 appetizers off their Happy Hour menu!

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty