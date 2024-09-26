TCL in Your Town: Inver Grove Heights, October 25th

The week of October 21st, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Inver Grove Heights, MN. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature this city – then on Friday, October 25th, Inver Grove Brewing Co is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!

Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from Inver Grove Brewing from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

Inver Grove Brewing Co

9051 Buchanan Trail

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55075

(651) 370-1565

While at Inver Grove Brewing, enjoy ½ priced pints and $5 off all pizzas!

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty