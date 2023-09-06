TCL in Your Town: Farmington, September 29th
The week of September 25th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Farmington. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these cities – then on Friday, September 29th, Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & Bar in Farmington is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from Bourbon Butcher on September 29th from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!
Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & Bar
20700 Chippendale Ave, Farmington, MN 55024
Bourbon Butcher is offering half price smoked wings and $8 Old Fashions!
TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty